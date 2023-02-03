Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.22% of Clearwater Paper worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 18,312 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLW traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,202. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.20. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $46.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $538.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Clearwater Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.