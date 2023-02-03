Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Morgan Stanley

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.44% from the stock’s previous close.

CLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.67.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $154.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.33. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $160.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.97.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 10.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 345.0% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 63,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after buying an additional 49,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

