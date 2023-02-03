Clover Finance (CLV) Price Reaches $0.0755 on Top Exchanges

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 3rd. During the last week, Clover Finance has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Clover Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0755 or 0.00000323 BTC on exchanges. Clover Finance has a market capitalization of $75.50 million and $210,237.71 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Clover Finance

Clover Finance’s launch date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Clover Finance’s official website is clover.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

