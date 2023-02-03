CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Position Raised by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 208.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,873,000 after acquiring an additional 577,700 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in CME Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,732,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000,000 after acquiring an additional 349,520 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $60,211,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,413,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,328,000 after acquiring an additional 251,496 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 110.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,760,000 after purchasing an additional 229,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.95. 308,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,156. The company has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CME. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.73.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

