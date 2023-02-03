CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CMS. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CMS traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.18. 119,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.77 and its 200-day moving average is $63.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.34. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $73.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after acquiring an additional 56,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.