CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.40% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CMS. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.22.
CMS Energy Price Performance
NYSE:CMS traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.18. 119,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.77 and its 200-day moving average is $63.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.34. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $73.76.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of CMS Energy
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after acquiring an additional 56,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.
CMS Energy Company Profile
CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.
