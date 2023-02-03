CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.06-$3.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.10.
Shares of NYSE:CMS remained flat at $63.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 4,306,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,275. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $73.76.
CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.33.
In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 15.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,659 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.
