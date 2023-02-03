CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

CNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CNX Resources to $19.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.86.

CNX Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $16.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average is $17.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $24.21.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $5.11. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.19 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. State Street Corp grew its stake in CNX Resources by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CNX Resources by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,826 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CNX Resources by 2,477.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,513,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,887 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,068,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,631,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,863,000 after acquiring an additional 856,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

