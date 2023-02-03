Cobak Token (CBK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $49.16 Million

Cobak Token (CBK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Cobak Token has a market cap of $49.16 million and approximately $6.72 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cobak Token token can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00002906 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cobak Token has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 54.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.94 or 0.00422926 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,816.98 or 0.28846797 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.01 or 0.00461288 BTC.

About Cobak Token

Cobak Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,574,649 tokens. Cobak Token’s official website is cobak.co.kr. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak.

Cobak Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

