Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Acquired by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COKE. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 36.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of COKE stock opened at $525.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $500.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $481.39. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $405.03 and a twelve month high of $656.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $14.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $14.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.