Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.81

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.81 and last traded at $37.30, with a volume of 283329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.08.

COHU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cohu from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Cohu to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.22.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,733 shares in the company, valued at $9,240,121. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Cohu news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,240,121. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $334,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,533.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Cohu by 19.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cohu by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 11,359 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu in the third quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Cohu by 0.6% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 139,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 210.6% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 24,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection, and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

