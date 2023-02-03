Coin98 (C98) Price Up 7.6% Over Last Week

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Coin98 token can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. Coin98 has a market cap of $59.03 million and approximately $26.94 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $334.29 or 0.01414144 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007023 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00014982 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000585 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00038039 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000447 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.61 or 0.01677782 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (C98) is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.