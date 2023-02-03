Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $26.89 Million

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $26.89 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can now be bought for about $1,661.57 or 0.07079387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 57.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.17 or 0.00420141 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,764.12 or 0.28656877 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.53 or 0.00464035 BTC.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s launch date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

