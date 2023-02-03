Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Columbia Sportswear updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.15-$5.55 EPS.

Columbia Sportswear stock traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.24. The company had a trading volume of 502,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,202. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $101.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 34.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 48.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COLM shares. Cowen raised their target price on Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

