Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Columbia Sportswear updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.15-$5.55 EPS.
Columbia Sportswear stock traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.24. The company had a trading volume of 502,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,202. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $101.64.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COLM shares. Cowen raised their target price on Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.25.
Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.
