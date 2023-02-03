Comba Telecom Systems (OTCMKTS:COBJF) Stock Price Up 19.3%

Shares of Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF – Get Rating) rose 19.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 1,948 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Comba Telecom Systems Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15.

About Comba Telecom Systems

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of wireless telecommunications network system equipment. The firm produces wireless antenna and radio frequency, wireless access, wireless broadband, wireless enhancement, and wireless transmission products.

