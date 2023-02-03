Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Barclays

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.57.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $50.98. The firm has a market cap of $177.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.49.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 492,098 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $17,209,000 after buying an additional 17,276 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 870,685 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,448,000 after acquiring an additional 24,035 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2,832.4% during the 4th quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 31,641 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 30,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

