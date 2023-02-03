Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Comerica were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 11.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comerica Stock Performance

CMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.02.

NYSE:CMA opened at $74.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.31. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.11%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Further Reading

