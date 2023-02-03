Comet Industries (CVE:CMU) Shares Down 1.2%

Comet Industries Ltd. (CVE:CMU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.25 and last traded at C$4.25. 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 817 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.30.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39. The stock has a market cap of C$21.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50.
About Comet Industries
Comet Industries Ltd. holds and manages real estate properties in British Columbia. It also acquires and holds mineral properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Iron Mask property with five crown granted mineral claims covering an area of approximately 76.9 hectares located in Kamloops, British Columbia.
