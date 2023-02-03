Comparing Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) and Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF)

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) and Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Conifer and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conifer $115.96 million 0.20 -$1.09 million ($1.38) -1.39 Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Blue Capital Reinsurance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Conifer.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Conifer has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Capital Reinsurance has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Conifer and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conifer -13.09% -49.14% -4.50% Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Conifer and Blue Capital Reinsurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conifer 0 1 0 0 2.00 Blue Capital Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Conifer currently has a consensus price target of $1.40, indicating a potential downside of 27.08%. Given Conifer’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Conifer is more favorable than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.3% of Conifer shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.5% of Conifer shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Conifer beats Blue Capital Reinsurance on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc. engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment is involved in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance. The company was founded on October 27, 2009 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. is a reinsurance holding company, which engages in the provision of collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market and invests in various insurance-linked securities. It operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Blue Capital Re Ltd and Blue Capital Re ILS Ltd. The company was founded on June 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

