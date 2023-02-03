Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Shares Gap Up to $3.97

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.97, but opened at $4.06. Compass Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 232,365 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Compass Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Compass Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 402,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,219,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,856,180.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 20,000 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,451,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,843,347.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 402,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,219,994 shares in the company, valued at $48,856,180.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 442,000 shares of company stock worth $1,455,220 in the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 118.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 28,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 397.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 52,865 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $598,000. 54.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

