Compound One Day Volume Reaches $63.28 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for $52.94 or 0.00224680 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $384.72 million and approximately $63.28 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00097890 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00055282 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00059553 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004232 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000430 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 56.40646443 USD and is up 8.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 323 active market(s) with $34,390,005.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

