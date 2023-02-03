Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 192 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.76.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DRI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.65. 247,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,075. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $152.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,681,260. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

