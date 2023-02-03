Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $738,000 Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lessened its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 129.5% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

AZN stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,756,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,134,425. The company has a market cap of $197.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $72.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from £125 ($154.38) to £135 ($166.73) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from £120 ($148.20) to £130 ($160.55) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,510.67.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

