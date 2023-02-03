Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 51,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:DFIV traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.95. 233,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,708. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $35.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.45.

