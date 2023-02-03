Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 51,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSEARCA:DFIV traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.95. 233,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,708. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $35.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.45.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.