Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 8,583 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,583 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.16% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 100.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 196.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $92,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $136,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Capital Group Growth ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.09. 861,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,811. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average is $20.96. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $28.37.

