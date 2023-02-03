Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,219 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 0.9% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.56.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,265,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,810,217. The firm has a market cap of $258.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.99.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

