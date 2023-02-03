Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 10,145 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,101 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,145 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 71,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 143,186 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 103,441 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 16,080 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 58,946 shares of company stock worth $1,647,797. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,609,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,260,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $126.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.