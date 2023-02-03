Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Takes $3.45 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,512 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,000. Home Depot accounts for 1.5% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Cowen upped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Insider Activity

Home Depot Trading Down 2.0 %

In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded down $6.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $332.89. 1,462,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,193. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $321.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.61. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $367.46. The company has a market capitalization of $340.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

