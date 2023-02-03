Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,364 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 20.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,819,000 after buying an additional 16,606,701 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,881 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1,206.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,860,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,265 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,331,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,813 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,712,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,954 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $59.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,973,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,877,922. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.20. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $258.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,986 shares of company stock valued at $17,218,050. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KO. UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

