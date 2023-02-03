Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC lowered Conifex Timber from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Conifex Timber Price Performance

Shares of CFXTF stock opened at $1.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30. Conifex Timber has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $1.83.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural grade dimension lumber and generation of bio-energy. Its activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, processing logs into lumber and wood chips, value added lumber finishing, and generation of electrical power. The company was founded on May 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

