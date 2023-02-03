CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17-1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded CONMED from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CONMED from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

CONMED Price Performance

NYSE:CNMD traded up $7.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,709. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.33. CONMED has a 1 year low of $71.09 and a 1 year high of $155.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CONMED Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at CONMED

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.12%.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $401,895.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONMED

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CONMED by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,844,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,654,000 after acquiring an additional 127,857 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 10.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of CONMED by 13.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in CONMED by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,594,000 after purchasing an additional 30,369 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

