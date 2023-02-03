ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Lowered to $140.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $145.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank lowered ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.95.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP opened at $112.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $139.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.74 and its 200-day moving average is $113.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

