ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Bull Street Advisors LLC

Bull Street Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,380 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $111.28. 3,908,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,210,655. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.91. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $138.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. Argus upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.95.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

