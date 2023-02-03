Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 434,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Consolidated Edison worth $37,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 8.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,821,000 after purchasing an additional 550,853 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 902.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 453,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,134,000 after buying an additional 408,308 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 97.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,063,000 after buying an additional 342,000 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 25.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,601,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,230,000 after buying an additional 328,235 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 12,211.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,152,000 after buying an additional 256,205 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ED. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

ED stock opened at $95.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.15. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

