Continuum Advisory LLC Buys 376 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 17.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,868 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of CSX by 67.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,803,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after purchasing an additional 726,721 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 6.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of CSX by 39.0% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in CSX by 6.6% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.90. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

