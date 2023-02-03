Continuum Advisory LLC Has $214,000 Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Continuum Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,018,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 13.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,376,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,294,000 after purchasing an additional 618,725 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,063,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,313,000 after purchasing an additional 579,159 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,330,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after buying an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $151.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 1.12. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.00 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.25.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

PWR has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.92.

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

