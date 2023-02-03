Continuum Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Continuum Advisory LLC cut its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 579,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,085,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

NYSE SON opened at $62.15 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $67.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SON shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $38,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.