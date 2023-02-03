Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 1,127 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Continuum Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 210.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 13,200.0% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 111.1% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.29.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI stock opened at $152.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.78 and its 200-day moving average is $150.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 0.63. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $199.97.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.