Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 524 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Continuum Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tobam bought a new position in International Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Paper Stock Up 1.7 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $41.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.38. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $50.23.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

