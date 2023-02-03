Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 892 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Continuum Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Aflac by 982.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,198,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,552,000 after buying an additional 1,995,240 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth $65,661,000. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Aflac by 16.5% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after purchasing an additional 715,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Aflac by 58.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,792,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,737,000 after buying an additional 661,438 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $68.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.01. The firm has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

