ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

NASDAQ CFRX opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.34. ContraFect has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $4.54.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Equities research analysts forecast that ContraFect will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the first quarter worth $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ContraFect by 62.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ContraFect by 33.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,563 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the third quarter worth $39,000. 27.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

