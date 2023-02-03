ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
ContraFect Stock Performance
NASDAQ CFRX opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.34. ContraFect has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $4.54.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Equities research analysts forecast that ContraFect will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ContraFect
About ContraFect
ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.
Further Reading
