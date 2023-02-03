Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Receives C$9.31 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.31.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Greg Berard purchased 9,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,816.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 148,776 shares in the company, valued at C$684,369.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 22,462 shares of company stock worth $94,120.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTS stock opened at C$5.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 37.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$3.60 and a one year high of C$11.59.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$603.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$614.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

