Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $118,000 Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 86.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 40.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $92.00 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $122.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.81 and a 200-day moving average of $101.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.41. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DY. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $110.00 price objective on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

In related news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $184,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,816.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

