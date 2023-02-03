Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,107 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 8.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 194,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 10.1% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 29,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,754.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,754.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at $645,094.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $12.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.