Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 3,617 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,617 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMN. Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 120,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 20,928 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSMN stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $25.50.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd.

