Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 3,939 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.95% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSMT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,474,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $815,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,065,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMT stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were paid a $0.053 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd.

