Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 43,019 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,019 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QS. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 485.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. 26.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 6,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $51,390.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 277,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,232.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,843 shares of company stock worth $438,821. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 5.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 25.68 and a current ratio of 25.68. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $22.21.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

