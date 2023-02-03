Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 17.0% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 597,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after acquiring an additional 86,661 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.2% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 320,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 18.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Corteva by 6.7% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 25,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA opened at $62.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $68.43.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.59.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

