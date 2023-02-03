Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVAGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.10 billion-$18.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.49 billion. Corteva also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.70-$2.90 EPS.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.50. 1,974,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,114,055. Corteva has a 12-month low of $48.25 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.57.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVAGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. UBS Group lowered Corteva from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised Corteva from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Cadence Bank purchased a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

