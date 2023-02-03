Covenant Trading Down 4.1% Over Last Week (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Covenant has a total market capitalization of $54.19 million and $104,075.41 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covenant token can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002970 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Covenant has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,472,397 tokens. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

