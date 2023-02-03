Cowen Raises Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Price Target to $118.00

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Cowen from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SONY. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $93.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. Sony Group has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $111.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.53.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.17 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sony Group will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 1,876.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503,375 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,722,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,064,000 after purchasing an additional 25,191 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its position in Sony Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,659,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sony Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Sony Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 798,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

